Civilians flee Afrin despite barriers, ditches erected by YPG terrorists

Civilians in northwestern Syria, Afrin, where Turkey's Operation Olive Branch is ongoing, are trying to flee the district center despite the terrorist group YPG/PKK's attempts to throw up barriers.

As the Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) forces are getting closer to the district center, the civilians in Afrin began to flee the town.

Trying to use civilians as human shields, however, the terrorists in Afrin have dug trenches to prevent them leaving.

Turkish military on Friday posted a video on its Twitter account showing civilians in Afrin trying to get through the YPG/PKK trenches by filling them using pickaxes and shovels.

Launched on Jan. 20 to clear YPG/PKK-Daesh terrorists from Afrin, Turkey's operation is still continuing.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey's borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military also said only terror targets are being destroyed and that the "utmost care" is being taken to avoid harming civilians.