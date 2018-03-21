Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ 38 PKK terrorists, destroy hideouts in northern Iraq

Turkish jets "neutralized" 38 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, security sources said Wednesday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The terrorists, who were plotting an attack, were neutralized as part of ongoing air operations targeting PKK camps since March 10, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.

At least 15 caves and 30 shelters used by terrorists were also destroyed, the sources added.

Earlier, Turkish General Staff said in a statement that 12 PKK terrorists were killed in Hakurk region of northern Iraq on Tuesday.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.