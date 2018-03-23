High-ranking PKK terrorists killed in Afrin operation

Two high-ranking terrorists from the PKK's Syrian affiliate, the Women's Protection Units (YPJ), have been reportedly killed during clashes in Afrin as Operation Olive Branch continues. According to reports, leading YPJ terrorists Songül Coşkun and Dicle Miqdad, known also as Tekoşin Botan and Zilan Cudi respectively, were killed in Afrin alongside 20 bodyguards. The YPJ is the women's branch of the People's Protection Units (YPG). After evaluating information and documents from security forces in Afrin, intelligence units determined that the two terrorists were killed on Feb. 22 in Afrin's Ma' betla village during a clash with Turkish commandos. While trying to infiltrate the area that commandos were settling, the terrorists were killed after a clash that lasted two hours.

Songül Coşkun's name was mentioned as one of the bodyguards of Murat Karayılan, a high-ranking terrorist, among the statements that were given by 84 terrorists who escaped the PKK. The terrorist organization tried to cover up the deaths of the two terrorists to hide its failure by claiming that they were killed in different places at different times.

Meanwhile, reports claim that a terrorist named Hasan Erdoğan, the PKK member responsible for the Amanos area of the Dörtyol region and listed on Turkey's green wanted list for killing 10 security guards, was killed during Operation Olive Branch in Afrin's Bulbul region on Feb. 6 alongside 82 other terrorists.

Erdoğan's code name was Mazlum Ciğer, and he had a TL 1 million ($255,000) price on his head. However, the PKK once more tried to cover up his death by refusing to provide information and photographs for identification.

During Operation Olive Branch, launched on Jan. 20, many high-ranking terrorists from the PKK and its Syrian affiliates have been killed.

Hacı Aydın, code named Bedran Çektar, was sent to Turkey to retaliate against the operation only to be killed on Feb. 27 in Hatay. Chiğer İsmail, code named Şergo Botan, was also killed in rural parts of Osmaniye on March 6.

Both terrorists were explosive experts and sent to Syria to join the YPG in November 2017.

On March 19, during an operation in Şırnak's Mou

nt Gabar region, another three leading female terrorists were killed. Reports say that one of the terrorists was responsible, while the other was deputy of the Gabar front.

On March 17, a YPG headquarters in Afrin was bombed while the terrorists were conducting a meeting within. Following the bombing, terrorist commander Abdürrahim İbrahim Rahim was killed along with nine attendants.

Founded in 1978, the PKK has waged a decades-long bloody campaign against Turkey.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by

Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, resumed its armed campaign in July 2015 after a brief reconciliation period.