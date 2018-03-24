4 more villages liberated in Afrin as Operation Olive Branch continues

The Turkish military and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) liberated four more villages in Syria's northwestern Afrin region on Thursday.

According to Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondents on the ground, Turkish troops and the FSA cleared the villages of Baay, Burj Haydar, Kafr Nabu and Basufan as part of its counter-terrorism operations south of Afrin town center.

Meanwhile, 3,731 terrorists have been killed in Operation Olive Branch since it was launched in northwestern Syria's Afrin, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated on Friday.

Operation Olive Branch was launched on Jan. 20 to remove PKK-affiliated terrorists from Afrin. The Turkish military and the FSA entered Afrin town center and liberated it from terrorists on March 18. Clearing the town of YPG-planted explosives continues.