Iraq won't allow cross-border attacks on Turkey, Iraqi PM Abadi tells Turkish counterpart Yıldırım

Iraq deploys troops in parts of Sinjar where PKK has retreated

Ankara says no tolerance to PKK in Sinjar, expects Baghdad to eliminate terrorist presence

Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım called his Iraqi counterpart Haider al-Abadi late Monday to discuss cooperation on the fight against terrorism in Iraq's Sinjar.

Abadi told Yıldırım that Iraq's armed forces have instructions to prevent terrorists from launching cross-border attacks on Turkey.

The importance of close cooperation with Iraq in the fight against PKK terrorists in the region was also emphasized during the call.

Ankara has been highly vocal in its criticism of the PKK's foothold in Sinjar, as the terrorists' position on the Turkish border poses a significant threat to the country.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday that Turkey expects Baghdad to conduct an operation against the PKK in Sinjar.

On Sunday, Iraq said it had deployed troops to parts of Sinjar where the PKK had retreated.

The globally-recognized terrorist group announced its withdrawal from the northwestern province, as Turkey expressed its determination to expand the scope of Operation Olive Branch in Syria's northwestern Afrin to northern Iraq.

Fırat News Agency, the media group that is known for its link to the terrorist organization, reported that the PKK is withdrawing its militants since it "reached its goal" of diminishing Daesh from the city.

In mid-2014, the PKK managed to establish a foothold in Sinjar on the pretext that it was protecting the local Yazidi community from Daesh.

Last week, the Mosul local council gave the PKK terrorists a 10-day ultimatum to leave northern Iraq's Sinjar district, according to a council chairman. According to intelligence sources, the PKK has moved its military resources and command-control mechanisms from the Qandil Mountains in northeastern Iraq to Sinjar in the northwest.

In the face of growing security threats to the country, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch into Afrin in northwestern Syria on Jan. 20 with the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and took control of the Afrin city center from the PKK-linked People's Protection Units (YPG).

Ankara has repeatedly said that it will not allow any terrorists to establish footholds along its borders. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) has been launching airstrikes on the PKK in northern Iraq.