Free Syrian Army discovers YPG base in Afrin

The Free Syrian Army (FSA) yesterday discovered a People's Protection Units (YPG) base during a security sweep in Syria's northwestern Afrin region, which was recently liberated in the Turkish military-led Operation Olive Branch.

During the search, FSA forces discovered the base used by the YPG's special forces as a gathering point, accommodation and training center at the southern exit of the city of Afrin.

"The base consisted of a training area, wards, a separate training camp for women and a command center," Ismail Haj Suleiman, an FSA commander, told Anadolu Agency (AA).

"Terrorists prepared hand-made explosives and loaded vehicles with bombs in the base," he added.

A large training area, tunnels and reinforced concrete fortifications were also found in the base. Ammunition depots, electronic devices, radio communication devices and laptops were found in underground rooms.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to remove the PKK-affiliated YPG from Afrin. The Turkish military and FSA entered the Afrin city center and liberated it from terrorists on March 18.