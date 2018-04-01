1 civilian officer killed, 3 soldiers injured by YPG landmine in Syria's Afrin

One civilian officer was killed and three soldiers injured Sunday when a landmine previously planted by People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists detonated in northern Syria's Afrin, the Turkish military said.

The mine reportedly detonated when a military vehicle carrying the Turkish personnel drove over it.

The vehicle was on its way to Afrin's Kestele Hidirya district, according to a General Staff statement.

Since the liberation of Afrin's town center on March 18, mines planted by YPG terrorists have claimed several lives, including civilians.

The Turkish military has been doing security sweeps for mines, improvised explosive devices, and terrorist hideouts to wipe out any traces of terrorism so residents can resume their normal lives.

Turkey on Jan. 20 launched Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG and Daesh terrorists from Afrin, which had been a major hideout for the terrorist YPG since 2012.

According to the Turkish General Staff, Operation Olive Branch aims to establish security and stability along Turkey's borders and in the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist cruelty and oppression.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, U.N. Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the U.N. charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity.