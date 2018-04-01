Turkey detains 245 Daesh-linked suspects in anti-terror ops in March

Security forces arrested 245 Daesh suspects across Turkey and thwarted several terror attacks in March, according to information compiled by Anadolu Agency.



The arrests included foreigners who were allegedly involved in the terrorist organization's administrative division.



The forces also seized documents, weapons and ammunition.

Fifty-one suspects were remanded into custody following a court ruling and some were deported. The others are still being investigated.

The security forces arrested 10 suspects with links to Daesh in northwestern Sakarya, central Nevsehir and southern Gaziantep provinces. Nine of them were remanded into custody.

Daesh members M.K. and U.H, identified only by their initials, were handed down jail terms by a court.

In southeastern Şanlıurfa province, out of 41 suspects, 18 were remanded into custody.

At least 319 people have lost their lives in Daesh terror attacks in Turkey, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket and gun attacks.