2 PKK shelters destroyed during anti-terror operations in eastern Turkey

Two shelters used by PKK terrorists have been destroyed in Turkey's eastern Van province, the provincial gendarmerie command said Tuesday in a statement.

The gendarmerie said that materials used in improvised explosive devices, a significant amount of food supplies and electronic devices were also seized during the raids in the Aladağlar neighborhood of Erciş district.

The statement also added that operations against the terror group's winter bases were non-stop continuing in the region.

Founded in 1978, the PKK has waged a decades-long bloody campaign against Turkey.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU, resumed its armed campaign in July 2015 after a brief reconciliation period.

Since that time, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 security personnel and civilians, including women and children, while more than 4,000 security personnel and over 2,000 civilians have been injured.