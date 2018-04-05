4 PKK terrorists killed in anti-terror operation in eastern Turkey's Tunceli

Four PKK terrorists were killed during a counter-terror operation in Turkey's eastern Tunceli province, the governor's office said on Thursday.

In a statement, the Tunceli Governor's Office said the terrorists were killed when a provincial gendarmerie unit launched an operation on Wednesday in the rural Pülümür district.

One soldier was also injured during the operation, the statement said.

Anti-terror operations continue in the region, the statement added.

Founded in 1978, the PKK has waged a decades-long bloody campaign against Turkey.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU, resumed its armed campaign in July 2015 after a brief reconciliation period.

Since that time, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 security personnel and civilians, including women and children, while more than 4,000 security personnel and over 2,000 civilians have been injured.