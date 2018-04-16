3 soldiers killed in PKK terror attack in southeast Turkey

At least three soldiers were killed in action, another was injured following a terror attack by the PKK in southeastern Turkey's Şırnak province, reports said Monday.

The attack reportedly took place near Kuyutepe base area, where the terrorists attacked security forces with rocket launchers and weapons.

Security forces have launched an air-supported operation following the attack.

The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by Turkey, EU and the U.S. and has waged a bloody campaign since its launch in 1984.

An estimated 40,000 people have been killed in Turkey in PKK-related violence.

Following a brief reconciliation period, the group resumed fighting in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of approximately 1,200 security personnel and civilians, according to an official tally, while more than 4,000 security personnel and over 2,000 civilians have been injured.