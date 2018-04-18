Ankara disturbed as Swedish party raises funds for YPG, YPJ

The Turkish Embassy in Stockholm has sent a diplomatic note to the Swedish Foreign Ministry after the youth branch of Sweden's Left Party launched a donation campaign for the PKK's Syrian affiliate People's Protection Units (YPG) and its all-women Women's Protection Units (YPJ).

The Left Party released a statement in supportof the YPG and the YPJ and asked for donations for the groups. "The Young Left sends a message of solidarity to our YPG and YPJ comrades. The Young Left condemns the silence and passivity of Swedish politicians," it said. In the statement, members were asked to organize aid campaigns for the YPG and the YPJ and to give support to the Swedish people.

In light of the event, The Turkish Embassy in Stockholm sent a message of discontent to the Swedish Foreign Ministry. Diplomatic sources consider the Left Party as inclined to use excessive violence. Reportedly, it has been noted that the Swedish Foreign Ministry has been distancing itself from the Left Party's campaign.

Previously, the Left Party, which is said to have links to the PKK, the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its YPG and YPJ, invited the former co-chair of the PYD, Salih Muslum, to Sweden a month ago.

After the invitation, Muslum went to Sweden to meet with Left Party leader Jonas Sjöstedt. Sjöstedt said on his Facebook account that Muslum is one of Syria's most important representatives. Sjöstedt also shared a photo taken with Muslum on Twitter. "It's always fun to get together with Salih Muslum," he tweeted. Turkey conveyed its discomfort to Sweden after this meeting.

Issues concerning the YPG have led to crises between Ankara and the West. While the United States has been delivering arms and ammunition to the YPG since September 2015, several European Union member states have also supported the group or turned a blind eye to the activities of its militants in Europe.