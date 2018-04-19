4 PKK terrorists killed in anti-terror operation in southeastern Turkey

At least four PKK terrorists were killed during counter-terror operations in Turkey's southeastern Diyarbakır province, the provincial governor's office said Thursday in a statement.

The operation by gendarmerie units in Lice, Hani and Kulp districts of Diyarbakır continues, the statement elaborated.

Gendarmerie forces also seized and destroyed 30,000 cannabis plants, it added.

Founded in 1978, the PKK has waged a decadeslong bloody campaign against Turkey.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, resumed its armed campaign in July 2015 after a brief reconciliation period.

Since that time, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 security personnel and civilians, including women and children, while more than 4,000 security personnel and over 2,000 civilians have been injured.