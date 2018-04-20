Security forces arrest Daesh executioner in Turkey's Kocaeli

Security forces in Turkey's Kocaeli province arrested a Daesh executioner, who also trained terrorists and severed the heads of Free Syrian Army fighters in Syria, reports said Friday.

According to reports, the terrorist, identified as Fahad Al-Sajer was detained in anti-terror operations led by gendarmerie forces at a terrorist cell in Kocaeli province's Başiskele district.

Security forces discovered a photo showing Al-Sajer with a severed head in his hand and he reportedly accepted that he worked as a decapitator for the terrorist organization.

The terrorist reportedly worked for Daesh in Syria and Iraq between 2015 and 2017 and was responsible for executions and training new members. He reportedly unlawfully crossed the border into Turkey from Şanlıurfa province and came to Kocaeli.

He was arrested and sent to prison after appearing before a court in Kocaeli, reports added.

Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart Daesh attacks. More than 300 people have lost their lives in Daesh-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bombings, and rocket-and-gun attacks.