PKK-affiliated group reportedly appeals to open office in US

A PKK-affiliated group is reportedly planning open a political representation office in the U.S. According to sources, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is predominantly led by the PKK's Syrian affiliate, People's Protection Units (YPG), applied to register under the Foreign Agent Registration Act of U.S. Department of Justice.

It was also revealed that the application was made three days after Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on June 20, in order to clear YPG terrorists from its borders.

In the application, the terrorist group said it will aim to inform the U.S. public about the democratic progress in Syria and spur Washington to pass legislation in support of democracy in Syria and represent federalism as an option in the democratization process in the war-torn country.