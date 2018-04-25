Turkey protests PACE session for inviting former PYD leader

The Turkish delegation at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) left the April session after former Democratic Union Party (PYD) Co-chair Salih Muslum was invited to give a speech at a side-event.

"To register my protest on the attendance of the terrorist Salih Muslum at an event organized by PACE, I am leaving the April session of the Parliamentary Assembly and returning to Turkey," Akif Çagatay Kılıç, head of the Turkish delegation, said in a statement. Ankara considers the PYD the Syrian affiliate of the PKK terrorist group.

Muslum was protected by French police on his way to the Council of Europe and throughout the event. "I condemn this event which conflicts with the values and standards of the Council of Europe," Kılıç said.

Kılıç's statement also underlined that Muslum was a terrorist, against whom legal proceedings are underway.

The event, "Turkish Invasion of Afrin: An Urgent Humanitarian Crisis," was organized through an initiative of the Unified European Left's (UEL) group president.

Salih Muslum joined the PYD in 2003 and served as its co-chair between 2010 and 2017. In September 2017, he was replaced by Shahoz Hassan. He is sought by Turkish authorities with a red notice abroad for his role in the planning of a terrorist attack carried out in Ankara in 2016.

The March 13, 2016 attack at Güvenpark in Ankara's Kızılay area, a popular shopping district, was carried out using an explosives-laden vehicle and left 37 dead and dozens injured.

Muslum was also detained in the Czech Republic earlier this year. A Czech court ruled for the release of the terrorist leader. In a statement, the Foreign Ministry condemned the ruling at the time, saying it displays the insincerity of European countries regarding the fight against terrorism.

Some members of the Turkish delegation will remain at PACE to support the proposed amendments to be given with respect to particular reports referring to Turkey, which are expected to be adopted during the General Assembly session.