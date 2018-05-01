5-year jail term sought for former HDP co-chair on terror charges

An Istanbul public prosecutor has sought a five-year jail term for the imprisoned former Co-chairman of pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) Selahattin Demirtaş and another deputy, a judicial source said yesterday.

The prosecutor accused Demirtaş and HDP's Ankara lawmaker Sırrı Süreyya Önder of spreading terrorist propaganda in their speeches five years ago.

According to the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the HDP officials made the alleged remarks in their speech during the Nevruz celebrations in Istanbul in March 2013.