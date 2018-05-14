At least 13 PKK terrorists killed in anti-terror ops in northern Iraq

At least 13 PKK terrorists were killed in anti-terror operations in northern Iraq's Hakurk region, the Turkish military said Monday.

The military said that the terrorists were killed in airstrikes carried out on May 7.

The Turkish military has been targeting PKK camps in the region since March 10.

Meanwhile, the interior ministry announced that 24 terrorists have been "neutralized" in nationwide anti-terror operations carried out between May 7 to 14. One of the terrorists were killed in the operations, while 14 of them were captured and nine others surrendered to security forces, the ministry statement added. Furthermore, 132 suspects were detained for providing support and assistance to the PKK terrorists.

Founded in 1978, the PKK has waged a decadeslong bloody campaign against Turkey.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU, resumed its armed campaign in July 2015 after a brief reconciliation period.

Since that time, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 security personnel and civilians, including women and children, while more than 4,000 security personnel and over 2,000 civilians have been injured.