2 soldiers killed, 2 others injured in PKK attack in northern Iraq

Two Turkish soldiers were killed during an attack by PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) said Monday in a statement.

The statement also said that two other soldiers were wounded in the attack.

The military offered condolences to the families of the soldiers and wished the injured soldiers a speedy recovery.

The TSK will "continue its fight against all terror organizations until the last terrorist is neutralized," the statement added.

The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by Turkey, EU and the U.S. and has waged a bloody campaign since its launch in 1984.

An estimated 40,000 people have been killed in Turkey in PKK-related violence.

Following a brief reconciliation period, the group resumed fighting in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of approximately 1,200 security personnel and civilians, according to an official tally, while more than 4,000 security personnel and over 2,000 civilians have been injured.