At least 21 terrorists 'neutralized' in a week, interior ministry says

At least 21 PKK terrorists have been "neutralized" in anti-terror operations across Turkey in the past week, interior ministry said Monday.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" in reference to terrorists captured dead or alive, or those who surrendered during the operations. However, the term is usually used for the terrorists who were killed in the operations.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years and is responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people.

More than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children, have been killed since July 2015, when the group resumed its armed campaign against the country.