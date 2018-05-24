Turkish army finds new YPG munitions depot in Afrin

The Turkish military has found a new ammunition depot used by PKK's Syrian affiliate during the ongoing Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin region, the military said yesterday.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said that Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) units have been making efforts to search and destroy improvised explosives and mines planted by the People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists.

As part of its efforts, the army found a new ammunition depot in the region. The Turkish military shared photos of the depot and ammunition on social media.

Due to growing threats in the region, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch in late January to clear the YPG and Daesh terrorist groups from Afrin.

Although it was announced on March 18 that Afrin was cleared of YPG terrorists, the operation is carrying on, as the armed forces continue to clear mines and other explosives planted by the terrorists before they fled villages in rural parts of the region as well as the town center.

The army has also been continuing to support aid efforts carried out by Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and Turkish Red Crescent, also known as "Kızılay," in the region.

Thanks to the support of Turkish soldiers, the military statement said, AFAD has distributed aid to 6,000 people in 52 residential areas in Afrin over the past week.

Turkish aid agencies have stepped up their humanitarian assistance efforts for Afrin since Turkish troops liberated the town center in March.

ISTANBUL / DAILY SABAH WITH AA