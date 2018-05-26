Military continues counterterrorism operations in northern Iraq

The Turkish military continues its counterterrorism operations in northern Iraq, with six terrorists killed on Friday.

In a message posted on its official Twitter account on Friday, the Turkish General Staff said the military carried out an air operation in Hakurk region, a PKK stronghold, during which six terrorists were killed.

The Turkish Military has been targeting PKK camps in the region since March 10 as part of the counterterrorism operations.

Founded in 1978, the PKK has waged a decades-long bloody campaign against Turkey.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the EU, resumed its armed campaign in July 2015 after a brief reconciliation period.

Since that time, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 security personnel and civilians, including women and children, while more than 4,000 security personnel and over 2,000 civilians have been injured.