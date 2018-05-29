Airstrikes target PKK positions in northern Iraq after Turkish soldier killed in attack

A Turkish solider was killed during an ongoing operation against the PKK terrorist organization in northern Iraq, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the military said the soldier was killed in a terror attack targeting Turkish troops, who were engaged in counter-terrorism operation.

Following the attack, Turkish forces launched an air operation and destroyed several terrorist targets, the statement added.

The military offered condolences to the family of the killed soldier.

The TSK will "continue its fight against all terror organizations until the last terrorist is neutralized", the statement added.

Founded in 1978, the PKK has waged a decadeslong bloody campaign against Turkey.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU, resumed its armed campaign in July 2015 after a brief reconciliation period.

Since that time, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 security personnel and civilians, including women and children, while more than 4,000 security personnel and over 2,000 civilians have been injured.