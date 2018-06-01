Greek court rules for extradition of far-left terrorist to Turkey

Greece's High Court ruled late Friday for the extradition of Turgut Kaya, a member of the Turkey Communist Party / Marxist - Leninist (TKP/ML) terrorist group, to Turkey.

Kaya is on the Turkish Interior Ministry's list of most wanted terrorists.

Turkey had previously issued an Interpol arrest warrant for the militant.

The final decision will be made by the Greek Justice Minister Stavros Kondonis, who has the power to reject a court's extradition ruling.

Tensions between Turkey and Greece have run high lately due to the latter's decision to give asylum to pro-coup soldiers.