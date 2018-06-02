15 PKK terrorists killed in airstrikes in Turkey, northern Iraq

A total of 15 PKK terrorists have been killed in airstrikes in northern Iraq's Hakurk region, southeastern Siirt's Pervari district and the rural areas of eastern Tunceli province, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) said on Saturday.

The counterterror operations were carried out over the past 24 hours, the TSK added.

Terrorist positions were targeted with Turkish F-16 fighter jets, a previous statement by the Tunceli governorate said.

Founded in 1978, the PKK has waged a decades-long bloody campaign against Turkey.

The PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU - resumed its armed campaign in July 2015 after a brief reconciliation period.

Since then, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 security personnel and civilians, including women and children, while more than 4,000 security personnel and over 2,000 civilians have been injured.