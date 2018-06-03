PKK attack kills 3 soldiers, injures another in southeastern Turkey

Three Turkish soldiers were killed and another one was injured Sunday in a PKK attack in Hakkari province, southeastern Turkey, a security source has said.

According to the security officials, PKK terrorists attacked a border unit securing construction working area on a highway in Hakkari with a guided missile.

An operation launched in the area to neutralize the militants.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and the EU. In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, more than 40,000 people have been killed, including women and children.