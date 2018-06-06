Turkish airstrikes kill 6 PKK terrorists, destroy 16 targets in northern Iraq

Turkish forces advance on PKK headquarters in northern Iraq to eradicate leadership

Operation on PKK headquarters in Qandil Mountains a matter of time

Turkish operations against PKK coordinated with Iraq, not affecting Daesh fight, coalition spox says

Six PKK terrorists were killed in Turkish airstrikes in northern Iraq, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) said Wednesday.

According to the TSK statement, 16 terrorist targets were destroyed.

The air operation was conducted in northern Iraqi regions of Hakurk, Gara, Metina, Zap, Qandil ve Avaşin-Basyan, the military said.

Founded in 1978, the PKK has waged a decades-long bloody campaign against Turkey.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU, resumed its armed campaign in July 2015 after a brief reconciliation period.

Since that time, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 security personnel and civilians, including women and children, while more than 4,000 security personnel and over 2,000 civilians have been injured.