PKK's top military leader confirms support to US-backed YPG in Syria

Bahoz Erdal, one of the PKK's top military leaders, confirmed Wednesday that they are giving support to the terrorist groups' affiliates in northern Syria, an issue long denied by Washington and the PKK.

Although the U.S. recognizes the PKK as a terrorist organization, it denies the group's connection with its Syrian affiliate, the People's Protection Units (YPG), despite reports suggesting otherwise and strong ideological and organizational links.

"I don't deny the party's [the PKK] role in Rojava. … People in the party's ranks helped create the YPG," he said in an interview with Saudi Okaz newspaper, which is close to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (also know as MBS).

Okaz, known for its anti-Turkey stance and MBS's mouthpiece, previously published controversial articles about the PKK. In an article in December, the newspaper's writer interviewed a senior figure from the PKK terror organization and termed him the group's so-called minister of foreign affairs. The journalist, Abdullah al-Ghadawi, reportedly attempted to interview Cemil Bayık, one of the PKK's leaders, but the group allowed an interview with Rıza Altun instead.

Erdal said in the article that they gave ammunition and military guidance to the YPG. He also threatened Turkey by stressing that next summer will be hot for the PKK's fight against Turkey. "We are fighting fierce battles against the Turkish army in the mountains of Qandil [northern Iraq], and this is what we are most concerned about now," said the top PKK figure.

Saudi Arabian officials met in May with top PKK figures to form a coalition with Arab forces, the Anadolu Agency (AA) reported last month. Three Saudi military consultants went to a village in the Ayn al-Arab district, also known as Kobani, to hold meetings with YPG terrorists.