Drone strike kills 9 PKK terrorists in Turkey's southeast

At least nine PKK terrorists were killed in a drone strike during a counter-terror operation in the southeastern province of Şırnak on Friday, Turkey's interior ministry said.

The provincial governor's office said that the aerial drone-backed operation took place in the Bestler-Dereler region near Şırnak.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including those of women and children.

The Turkish army is preparing to launch an extensive operation at the PKK headquarters on Mount Qandil, and deal a final blow to the leadership of the terrorist organization imminently.