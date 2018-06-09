PKK-hit historic southeastern district revitalized

Peace has returned to the district of Sur in southeastern Turkey's Diyarbakır with local people, traders engaging in business as usual.

In 2015, hundreds of traders in Sur were forced to shut down or relocate businesses because of the PKK terror attacks.

Atilla Altındağ, 45, a businessman from Sur, told Anadolu Agency (AA) Friday that they lost all hope during those "painful days."

He added that the intervention by the Turkish state has improved the situation.

He praised the ruling Justice and Development (AK Party) for its efforts. "Thanks to them, Sur has regained its former glory. It is the heart of Diyarbakir," Altındağ said.

Another businessman Timur Timuçin, 43, said the Turkish government did not desert them in their times of need.

"We couldn't open our shops for months. We suffered a lot. And then our state renovated our mosques, bazaar and churches. They kept their word," Timuçin said.

In late 2015, Turkish security forces completely cleared PKK terrorists from Sur where approximately 4,500 families had to leave their homes because of the terror attacks.

In 2013, Turkey launched what is publicly known as the "reconciliation process" to end the decades-old conflict with the outlawed PKK.

However, the process broke down in 2015 when the terror group resumed its decades-long armed campaign against the Turkish state.

Before the process ended, PKK declared a cease-fire and vowed to lay down its weapons and advise its members to leave Turkey.

However, the terrorists repeatedly exploited the solution process to gather more weapons and ammunition, and transport them into cities.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including those of women and children.