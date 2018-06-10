Turkish airstrikes destroy 14 terrorist PKK targets in Iraq's Qandil Mountains

A total of 14 terrorist PKK targets have been destroyed in northern Iraq's Qandil Mountains, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) said Sunday.

Shelters, weapon pits and ammunition depots were among the destroyed PKK targets.

Earlier Sunday, Turkish jets "neutralized" three armed terrorists as part of counter-terror operations in northern Iraq, the military said.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said the fighter jets had conducted airstrikes targeting the terror group in Zap and Hakurk regions.

The Qandil Mountains, located roughly 40 kilometers southeast of the Turkish border in Iraq's Irbil province, are being used as the headquarters of the PKK and its Iranian affiliate, the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK), although the area is under de jure control of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). The area has frequently been hit by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) in the last decade.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU. It has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years during which more than 40,000 people have been killed.

More than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK resumed its decadesold armed campaign in July 2015.