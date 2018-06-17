35 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkish strikes in northern Iraq's Qandil

Turkish jets "neutralized" 35 PKK terrorists as part of counter-terrorism operations in northern Iraq, the military said Sunday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said the fighter jets had conducted airstrikes targeting the terror group on June 15 in Qandil region.

Airstrikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq have been carried out regularly since July 2015, when the PKK resumed its decadeslong armed campaign.

Turkey has launched anti-terror operations in both Qandil and Sinjar regions in northern Iraq, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday.

Erdoğan announced Saturday that Turkish jets hit a large gathering of PKK terrorists in Qandil, in an attack likely neutralizing PKK leaders. He added that 10 important terror targets were also hit in the operation.

Separately, the Turkish army on Saturday said it "neutralized" nine terrorists in northern Iraq's Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions, and Çukurca district of Turkey's southeastern Hakkari province, the military said.

Turkish jets also destroyed terrorist shelters, hideouts, and weapons pits during the operation, the army added.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and the EU.

In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed, including women and children.