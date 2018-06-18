Turkish soldiers enter outer districts of north Syria's Manbij

Turkey to set up monitoring posts in Manbij similar to Idlib

Turkish, US forces to jointly patrol Syria's Manbij, Defense Minister Canikli says

Turkish, US military officials reach agreement on Manbij roadmap, Turkish military says

What does the Manbij road map mean?

Turkish soldiers entered outer districts of north Syria's Manbij as part of an agreement with the U.S., local sources reported Monday.

The Turkish convoy is reportedly escorted by a U.S. helicopter.

Earlier, a Manbij roadmap was announced after a meeting in Washington between Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The deal focuses on the withdrawal of the PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) from the northern Syrian city and stability in the region.

The YPG previously announced pullout from the area.

The U.S. support for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by the PKK terror group's Syrian offshoot the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing the YPG, has long been a cause of tension between Ankara and Washington, sparking fears of a direct confrontation between the two NATO allies.