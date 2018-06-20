10 PKK terrorists killed in anti-terror operations in northern Iraq

A total of 10 PKK terrorists were killed in counterterror operations carried out in northern Iraq's Avashin-Basyan and Sinat-Haftanin regions, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) said Wednesday in a statement.

The statement also added that several weapon pits, shelters and ammunition deports belonging to the terror group were destroyed during the air-backed operations.

In a separate statement on Wednesday, the TSK said that two Turkish soldiers were killed during anti-terror operations carried out in the rural areas of southeastern Siirt and Şırnak provinces.

Founded in 1978, the PKK has waged a decadeslong bloody campaign against Turkey.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, resumed its armed campaign in July 2015 after a brief reconciliation period.

Since that time, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 security personnel and civilians, including women and children, while more than 4,000 security personnel and over 2,000 civilians have been injured.