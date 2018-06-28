10 PKK terrorists killed in anti-terror operation in eastern Turkey

At least 10 PKK terrorists were killed during a counterterrorism operation in Turkey's eastern Bitlis province, the interior ministry said Thursday in a statement.

The ministry said the operation was conducted in a rural area of Bitlis' Hizan region.

Operations are ongoing in the region, the statement added.

Founded in 1978, the PKK has waged a decades-long bloody campaign against Turkey.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU, resumed its armed campaign in July 2015 after a brief reconciliation period.

Since that time, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 security personnel and civilians, including women and children, while more than 4,000 security personnel and over 2,000 civilians have been injured.