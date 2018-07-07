8 PKK terrorists killed in northern Iraq, southeast Turkey ops

Eight PKK terrorists were shot airstrikes in northern Iraq and in Turkey's southeastern Mardin province, the Turkish military said Saturday.

Jets conducted airstrikes Friday and Saturday in northern Iraq's Sinat-Haftanin regions and in the Ömerli district of the southeastern Mardin province, Turkey, which is near the Syria and Iraq border, the Turkish General Staff wrote on its official Twitter account.

Turkish officials have recently suggested that Mt. Qandil region, where the terrorist group has its headquarters, would be the target of futures operation.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.