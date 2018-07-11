16 PKK terror suspects arrested in İzmir

Sixteen people were arrested for their alleged links to the PKK terrorist group in western Turkey, according to security sources yesterday.

The suspects were arrested during simultaneous anti-terror operations across the western İzmir province, the sources said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Digital material and documents related to the terror group and an unlicensed gun were also seized in the operation, the sources added.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and the EU. In its terror campaign against Turkey, which lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed, including women and children.