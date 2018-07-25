Terror-linked US pastor Andrew Brunson moved to house arrest

Turkish court rules to keep terror-linked US pastor in jail, next hearing set for October

The U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson, currently under detention and facing terrorism charges in Turkey, has been moved to house arrest, media reports indicated on Wednesday.

Last week, a Turkish court ordered Brunson, who is being tried on terrorism and spying charges, to remain in detention, rejecting his lawyer's plea for release.

The judge said the next hearing in the trial would be on Oct. 12.

Brunson, a Christian pastor from North Carolina who has lived in Turkey for more than two decades, was indicted on charges of helping the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), which Ankara blames for the failed 2016 coup, as well as supporting the PKK terrorist organization.

The case of Brunson, who was a pastor at the Diriliş (Resurrection) Protestant Church in Izmir, has been a thorny issue between Turkey and the U.S. Washington has repeatedly called for the release of Brunson, claiming he was "unjustly detained."

The Turkish government has repeatedly told Washington that Brunson's case is being handled by the courts and the government cannot intervene.

Brunson was arrested after a secret witness in a criminal probe into FETÖ testified against him while authorities were preparing to deport Brunson and his wife Norine Lyn for "involvement in actions threatening national security."

The FETÖ's coup attempt in 2016 was quelled thanks to a strong public resistance. Thousands of people, from military officers who opened fire on unarmed crowds rallying against the coup to "civilian" point men of the terrorist group, were arrested or detained under a state of emergency.

Details to follow...