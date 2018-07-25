Terror-linked US pastor Andrew Brunson moved to house arrest over 'health issues'

Turkish court rules to keep terror-linked US pastor in jail, next hearing set for October

The U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson, currently under detention and facing terrorism charges in Turkey, has been moved to house arrest due to "health issues" under a ruling by a Turkish court in western Izmir, where Brunson is detained.

Izmir 2nd Heavy Penal Court ruled that Brunson, who is being tried on terrorism and spying charges, is prohibited from leaving his house, under the supervision of the court. The court also forbid Brunson from traveling outside Turkey.

Last week at his third hearing, the Izmir court ordered Brunson to remain in detention, rejecting his lawyer's plea for release.

The statement Wednesday by the court said that the jurors had reconsidered the decision based on the plea by Brunson and his lawyer over his health and had come to the conclusion that his detention could be maintained effectively through house arrest given the circumstances.

Upon the ruling, the Turkish lira strengthened to 4.8340 against the dollar from 4.8599 before the report.

Brunson, a Christian pastor from North Carolina who has lived in Turkey for more than two decades, was indicted on charges of helping the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), which Ankara blames for the failed 2016 coup, as well as supporting the PKK terrorist organization.

The case of Brunson, who was a pastor at the Diriliş (Resurrection) Protestant Church in Izmir, has been a thorny issue between Turkey and the U.S. Washington has repeatedly called for the release of Brunson, claiming he was "unjustly detained."

The Turkish government has repeatedly told Washington that Brunson's case is being handled by the courts and the government cannot intervene.

Brunson was arrested after a secret witness in a criminal probe into FETÖ testified against him while authorities were preparing to deport Brunson and his wife Norine Lyn for "involvement in actions threatening national security."

The FETÖ's coup attempt in 2016 was quelled thanks to a strong public resistance. Thousands of people, from military officers who opened fire on unarmed crowds rallying against the coup to "civilian" point men of the terrorist group, were arrested or detained under a state of emergency.