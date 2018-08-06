Dozens of terrorists 'neutralized,' including orange-category far-left terror leader, authorities say

At least nine terrorists have been "neutralized" during an operation in eastern Turkey, according to official statements on Monday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry said the provincial gendarmerie unit had launched an anti-terror operation in rural Ovacık district of Tunceli province and "neutralized" six terrorists.



One of the terrorists, Ilker Tezer, known as the so-called representative of the far-left terror group in Ovacık, was also among those "neutralized." He was mentioned in the orange category of the Interior Ministry's list of wanted terrorist.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

Separately, at least 3 PKK terrorists, including 2 women, were neutralized on Monday in Dallıtepe village of eastern Bingöl province, a statement by the local governor's office said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior said Monday least 44 PKK terrorists have been "neutralized" as part of anti-terror operations across Turkey over the past week.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry said the Turkish Armed Forces carried out 2,451 ground and air operations from July 30-August 6.

The ministry said 25 of the terrorists were killed, 10 captured, and 9 others surrendered to authorities.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.