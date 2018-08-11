US-backed YPG shuts down Assyrian schools in northeastern Syria

The terrorist PKK's Syrian affiliate, the People's Protection Units (YPG) closed down three Assyrian schools in northeastern Syria on Friday. The terrorist group claimed that the schools did not have a permit to operate.

The Assyrian Democratic Society (ADS), however, slammed the move on social media, accusing the terrorist YPG of "intimidating" the region's Assyrian community.

"The YPG is harming education by promoting its ideologies through school curriculum," the ADS said in a statement, going on to demand that the terrorist group immediately allow the schools to reopen.

In recent years, the YPG has used schools in areas under its control to indoctrinate students with its militarist, ethnocentric ideologies.

During the upcoming academic year, the YPG reportedly hopes to expand the use of its curriculum to high schools. This has prompted many parents in the region, who do not want their children to be brainwashed by terrorist propaganda, to send their children to private schools instead.

The YPG, however, has also reportedly threatened a number of private schools with closure.

The terrorist group is the U.S.' closest ally in Syria, under the pretext of fighting Daesh, despite the group's history of human rights violations and its organic links with the PKK, a group recognized as a terrorist organization by the U.S., the European Union, and Turkey.

PKK sexually abuses

young members

The PKK sexually abuses young people tricked into joining its terrorist camps, an Anadolu Agency (AA) report has claimed.

According to AA, a number of youths subjected to such abuse committed suicide, while some others who resisted the abuse were executed by the terrorist group.

In one case, a young woman named Dilan, who was assigned by the PKK to guard its ringleader Murat Karayılan, committed suicide by blowing up a hand grenade after Karayılan abused her.

In another case, a 19-year-old terrorist identified as S.A. was executed by the PKK after complaints about rape.

S.A. was locked in a cell and faced sexual abuse at the hands of 12 PKK members.