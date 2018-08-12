Most wanted PKK terrorist killed in eastern Turkey, interior ministry says

The Turkish military identified the body of a wanted PKK terrorist from among 10 terrorists "neutralized" in an air-backed counterterror operation in eastern Turkey's Tunceli province, ministry of interior said on Sunday.

Ibrahim Çoban, codenamed Atakan Mahir, was a terrorist included in the Turkish Interior Ministry's red category of wanted terrorists, the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, four terrorists were "neutralized" in a separate anti-terror operation in Turkey's southeastern Hakkari province.

The word "neutralized" is used to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted followed by blue, green, orange and grey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people.