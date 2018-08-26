9 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in anti-terror operations in eastern Turkey

At least nine PKK terrorists have been neutralized as part of anti-terror operations in eastern Turkey and northern Iraq, said officials on Sunday.



Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.



According to an Interior Ministry statement, six terrorists were neutralized in the eastern provinces of Bingöl, Ağrı, and Tunceli.



One of the terrorists, identified as Mehmet Şirin, codenamed Poyraz Agir, had been on Turkey's most wanted terrorist list.



During operations in Bingöl's Karlıova district, one soldier was also martyred and two were injured, said a statement by the Bingöl Governorship.



Separately, three more terrorists were neutralized in Avaşin-Basyan, northern Iraq, according to the Turkish General Staff.



In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people.