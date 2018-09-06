Turkish intelligence nabs 6 FETÖ suspects in Moldova

Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) detained six suspects linked to Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) in Moldova's capital Chisinau in a joint operation with Moldovan security forces on Thursday.

In a statement, Information and Security Service of Moldova (SIS) said it had decided to expel seven foreign nationals because they posed a threat to national security.

"Having received confirmation of the existence of a risk to national security, a decision was made to immediately expel these individuals from the territory of Moldova," the statement said.

The detainees were teachers and officials at a network of FETÖ-linked schools called Orizont.

The suspects are expected to be brought to Turkey to be tried.

In March this year, anti-corruption prosecutors detained a director of the Orizont school network for questioning. He was released and later requested political asylum in Moldova but was rejected. He left the country and his current whereabouts is unknown to Moldovan authorities.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 250 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.