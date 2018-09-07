Assad, PKK may collaborate in Idlib to hamper Turkey

The Bashar Assad regime and PKK's Syrian affiliates reportedly agreed on taking join action in northwestern Syria's Idlib to impede Turkey's activities.

According to the agreement, militants of the People's Protection Units (YPG), the Syrian affiliate of the PKK terrorist organization, will organize attacks on Turkish soldiers, particularly targeting them via bombings. The terrorist group has already carried out a few bombings in different locations of the province in parallel with large-scale deployments by the Assad regime.

The PKK reportedly also want to create chaos in northwestern Afrin, which was cleared of militants earlier this year with Operation Olive Branch, a joint operation by the Turkish Armed Forces and Free Syrian Army (FSA). Militants have reportedly began to infiltrate the region to carry out attacks for this purpose.

Sources also said militants of the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C), who are operating in Syrian territories under the control of Mihraç Ural, who is known to have close links to the Assad regime, may act in parallel with PKK terrorists according to the same agreement.

Ural, known as the leader of a small Shabiha group known as the Syrian Resistance (Al Muqawamat al-Suriyah), was one of the most wanted terrorists in Turkey with officials offering a TL 1 million ($265,000) reward for him. He was a top milita

nt in the People's Liberation Party-Front (THKP-C), a predecessor to the DHKP-C, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the EU and the U.S. Ural was also the alleged mastermind of the 2013 car bombings in the Reyhanlı district of the southern province of Hatay that left 52 people dead.

Similar cooperation between the YPG and the Assad regime occurred earlier. During Turkey's Operation Olive Branch, YPG militants received help from the regime. The Syrian regime reportedly helped the YPG with humanitarian support and some logistics, and turned a blind eye, allowing YPG support to reach some fronts from other parts of the country. They also participated in diplomatic negotiations earlier in the year. In late July, the YPG took the first step of negotiating with the Assad regime, reportedly agreeing on a decentralized state system for Syria and handing over key cities, including Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor, to the regime.