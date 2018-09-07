PKK terrorist arrested in Bulgaria on Turkey's request

A wanted PKK terrorist was arrested in Bulgaria on Turkey's request, Bulgarian officials said on Wednesday.

The district attorney of Bulgaria's Black Sea coastal province of Varna announced that Mehmet Y., a convicted member of the PKK terrorist organization, was arrested by Interpol on Monday.

Mehmet Y. has been on Turkey's most-wanted list for nine years after being convicted in absentia for spreading propaganda on behalf of a terrorist organization. The 44-year-old was sentenced to more than six years in prison by a Turkish court. The district attorney said Mehmet Y., for whom an extradition application is yet to be received from Turkey, is currently on supervised release.

Meanwhile, four PKK terrorists were killed in two separate airstrikes in eastern and southeastern Turkey, the Turkish General Staff said yesterday. In a Twitter post, the General Staff said the airstrikes were carried out in Doğubeyazıt district in eastern Ağrı province and in Nusaybin district in southeastern Mardin province. In its more than 30-year-long terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people.

list killed in eastern TurkeyA high-ranking PKK terrorist in eastern Turkey's Tunceli was killed yesterday during a counterterrorism operation after securing a spot on Turkey's most wanted list with a TL 4 million ($606,800) standing reward.

According to the Ministry of Interior, the terrorist Musa Çetiner, codenamed "Dersim field supervisor Çetin Kombat," was identified as dead with the help of a DNA test after an operation carried out by Turkish military forces in Pülümür district, Tunceli. Sources show that Çetiner's name took place on the "Red Category" on the most wanted terrorist list. He has been wanted for over 10 crimes, including involvement in a terrorist organization and murder. Çetiner is also believed to be the culprit behind many PKK terrorist plots around the country. Çetiner is responsible for the attack on Tunceli's Gendarmerie Command which left one soldier dead in 2016 as well as the deaths of two more soldiers that were victims of his land mines. In 2011, he gave orders to target the Iğdır Police Department in an attack and is also responsible for many deaths and abductions in the Karakent village of eastern Ağrı's Doğubeyazıt district in 2012.