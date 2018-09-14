54 terrorists 'neutralized' in anti-terror operations last week: Turkish military

A total of 54 terrorists were neutralized during counterterrorism operations last week, according to a statement released by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) Friday.

Gendarme, police units and soldiers conducted numerous operations within Turkey and in northern Iraq as part of enhanced security measures between September 7 and 13, it said.

Some 19 terrorists, including one high-ranking figure, were neutralized in operations conducted in Turkey's Şırnak, Siirt, Hakkari, Diyarbakır and Mardin provinces, while the remaining 35 terrorists were neutralized in northern Iraq.

The TSK uses the term "neutralized" in reference to terrorists captured dead or alive, or those who surrendered during the operations. However, the term is usually used for the terrorists who were killed in the operations.

Numerous ammunition and weapons were seized during the operations, while explosive ordnance disposal units cleared off 8 improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

A total of 33 weapon pits, shelters, caves and depots used by the terrorists were also destroyed.

During the counterterrorism operations, one Turkish soldier was injured, according to the military. The injured soldier was immediately brought to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.