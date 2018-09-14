Turkish intelligence brings 9 YPG terrorists from Syria's Afrin to Hatay province

Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) on Friday brought nine members of the terrorist People's Protection Units (YPG) from Syria's northwestern Afrin into southern Hatay province.

The YPG terrorists are responsible for killing two Turkish soldiers, Lieutenant Oğuz Kaan Usta and Sergeant Mehmet Muratdağı, during Turkey's Operation Olive Branch in Afrin.

The YPG is the Syrian affiliate of the PKK terror group, which has waged war against Turkey for more than 30 years. Since the PKK launched its terror campaign in Turkey in 1984, tens of thousands of people have been killed. The U.S., the EU, and Turkey list the PKK as a terrorist group.

Ankara has criticized the U.S. arms support of the YPG, carried out under the pretext of fighting Daesh.

Operation Olive Branch was launched by Turkey on Jan. 20 to remove the PKK/PYD/YPG/KCK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria.

Afrin had been a major hideout for the YPG/PKK since July 2012 when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without putting up a fight.