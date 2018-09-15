Turkey, Pakistan vow to cooperate in fight against FETÖ

Turkey and Pakistan will continue to maintain strong bilateral relations and increase cooperation in the fight against terrorism, the foreign ministers of the two countries said on Friday during a joint press conference in Islamabad.

"We will continue to support Pakistan in its fight against terrorism. We are happy to see similar solidarity and cooperation from Pakistan," Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in a joint news conference in Islamabad with his Pakistani counterpart. He also highlighted that military cooperation between the two countries is in an excellent state and has been developing more day by day. Çavuşoğlu also welcomed Pakistan's efforts in the fight against the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and stressed that Turkey wants to continue mutual efforts.

"FETÖ is not only a threat against Turkey. It is a serious source of threat for any country in which it continues to be active," Çavuşoğlu added. In July, Turkey and Pakistan finalized a deal for Pakistan's purchase of T129 Advanced Attack and Tactical Reconnaissance Helicopters (ATAK) to be delivered gradually over five years. The deal is the biggest single export deal for Turkey's defense industry, the country's defense industry directorate said previously. Touching on the Kashmir conflict, Çavuşoğlu said, "Turkey always desires a resolution to the Kashmir conflict through dialogue and diplomacy in a peaceful way within the framework of the United Nations' decisions."