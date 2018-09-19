Turkey, US continue patrols in Syria's Manbij

Turkish and U.S. troops carried out the 47th round of separate coordinated patrols in northern Syria's Manbij province yesterday.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said that the patrols covered the region between Manbij and the areas liberated in Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield.

The patrols are part of a deal to clear the area off the terrorist PKK's Syrian wing, the People's Protection Units (YPG). According to the road map, agreed on by Turkey and the U.S., the YPG will leave the region entirely.

The first patrols by Turkish and U.S. troops were carried out on June 18.

Should the Manbij model prove a success, Turkey will push for a similar arrangement in eastern Syria.

Turkey has said that the presence of terrorist groups near its border constitutes a threat to its national security. It has launched multiple military operations to liberate the region from terrorist groups.

In line with the agreement reached with the U.S., Turkey is expecting a complete withdrawal of the YPG terrorists from Manbij and its surrounding areas.

U.S. military support for the YPG in Manbij had strained ties between Ankara and Washington and led to fears of a confrontation between the two NATO allies since there were roughly 2,000 U.S. troops deployed in the city.